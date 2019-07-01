Bishop Verot graduate earns his spot in the MLB All-Star game

A baseball player from Southwest Florida is making a name for himself.

Bishop Verot graduate Daniel Vogelbach, who plays for the Seattle Mariners, is going to the 2019 Major League Baseball All-Star game.

Before Vogelbach hit home runs for the Mariners, it was not uncommon for him to hit home runs for Bishop Verot. Fred Burson, his former coach, recalls the lefty slugger sending dingers out of the baseball field.

“I’d actually seen him hit several on top of the gymnasium,” Fred said, “which is a good 350, 360-feet away and 50, 60-feet tall to get it up on that roof.”

His former coach credits Vogelbach’s work ethic for getting him to the big leagues and now into the All-Star game.

“I’m really proud of the fact he’s the only Mariner selected this year,” Fred said, “and he’s designated hitter first-baseman.”

“You could always tell even in little league there was something different about him,” Josh said.

Josh Vogelbach sees his younger brother’s success in inspiring people, especially up-and-coming athletes.

“Kids look up to him because of what he has accomplished,” Josh said.

The 26-year-old Viking alum will take the field representing both Seattle and Southwest Florida. He is Fort Myers own All-Star and a champion of character.

“Daniel loves Bishop Verot; he loves Fort Myers,” Josh said. “He always said, ‘no matter what, I’ll always live in Fort Myers.’ He loves it here and he’s still very involved.”

“We could not pick anybody from Fort Myers to be any better represent the city of Fort Myers or Lee County,” Fred said.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Michael Mora