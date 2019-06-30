Lt. Tim Freebern. Credit: Florida Highway Patrol.
ORLANDO

Orlando highway patrolman signs off after 36 years of service

Published: June 30, 2019 8:57 PM EDT
Updated: June 30, 2019 9:01 PM EDT

It’s never easy to retire. and for a Florida Highway state trooper, it was an emotional goodbye.

After 36 years of service in the Orlando area, Lt. Tim Freebern of Florida Highway Patrol signed off for the last time Sunday.

Freebern gave a heartfelt goodbye and was greeted with a sincere thank you for his time as a state trooper in Florida.

Writer:WINK News
