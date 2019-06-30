Orlando highway patrolman signs off after 36 years of service

It’s never easy to retire. and for a Florida Highway state trooper, it was an emotional goodbye.

After 36 years of service in the Orlando area, Lt. Tim Freebern of Florida Highway Patrol signed off for the last time Sunday.

Freebern gave a heartfelt goodbye and was greeted with a sincere thank you for his time as a state trooper in Florida.

After 36 years with the Florida Highway Patrol, Lt. Tim Freebern signs off for the last time. Thank you for your service to the citizens of Florida. Enjoy your retirement. #FHP pic.twitter.com/bPEQKG4dUr — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) June 28, 2019

Writer: WINK News