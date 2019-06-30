Anti-skimmer ordinance goes in effect July 1, $250 per day violation

Protecting you at the gas pump – starting Monday you should see more anti-skimmer devices in all Lee County gas stations. It is part of a new ordinance.

Recently as last month, employees found skimmers on four different pumps at a 7-Eleven on Gateway Blvd. It is among the several gas skimming incidents that have already happened at Lee County gas stations this year.

Starting July 1, all gas stations must install anti-skimmer devices to protect customers or it will have to pay steep fines of up to $250 per day.

The ordinance would require gas stations to have a visible lock on each pump or a system that could detect if a nefarious person is trying to tamper with a pump.

“When people go to the gas pump they know they’re not gonna get ripped off,” said Brian Hamman, a Lee County commissioner, “or at least that this gas station has taken every precaution.”

Many areas in Lee County already have anti-skimmer devices in place, but this ordinance also helps those unincorporated areas like Lehigh Acres and North Fort Myers.

So far this year, there have been seven gas skimmer incidents in Lee County between January and May. Lee County commissioners told WINK news they are working to decrease those numbers.

“We wanted to make sure that all of Lee County was protected,” Hamman said, “so that you could have confidence whether you’re filling up in the city or outside the city.”

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Michael Mora