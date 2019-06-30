$10,000 reward for information on Charlotte County 19-year-old’s death

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers wants the public’s help to gather information about how 19-year-old Gage Jackson from Charlotte County died.

Back in April, Jackson was found dead in Praire Creek off Washington Loop Road. He was last seen in that area on March 19 around 11 p.m.

According to Crime Stoppers, Gage was an avid outdoorsman, who spent much of his time hunting and fishing. He was skilled at maneuvering the elements of the woods and was very familiar with the local terrain.

An anonymous donor is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that can help detectives come to a final resolution on how Gage died and how his body ended up in a waterway.

Anyone with information on Gage’s death, or any circumstances leading up to his death, can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for the reward of up to $10,000. Tips may also be made online at the Crime Stoppers website or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.

Writer: WINK News