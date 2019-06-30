At least 1 injured in boat crash on Caloosahatchee in Alva

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to a boat crash with injuries in the Caloosahatchee River in Alva Sunday.

FWC law enforcement officers were on scene of the crash near 17000 block of Millers Gully Lane, where it’s confirmed at least one person was injured and airlifted in a helicopter to Lee Memorial Hospital.

A good Samaritan in another boat originally responded to the crash and rescue two victim’s involved.

The extent of the airlifted victim’s injures are unknown currently. And the status of the other victim is also unknown.

The crash is under investigation.

Writer: WINK News