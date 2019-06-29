Women’s World Cup: U.S. defeats France, 2-1

Second half highlights

Final score: United States: 2 – 1 France

90th minute: The referee has decided there will be at least five minutes of stoppage time. France’s time is running out. An equalizing goal would send the match into two, 15-minute periods of extra time.

87th minute: Megan Rapinoe comes off for the United States. She is replaced in her left forward position by Christen Press. With three minutes left and France pressing hard for an equalizing goal, the United States have removed their best penalty kick taker.

82nd minute: Both sides make substitutions. France opts for fresh legs in the midfield as Viviane Asseyi comes in to replace Eugénie Le Sommer.

The United States calls midfielder Sam Mewis off. She is replaced by forward Carli Lloyd.

81st minute: GOAL France. After a barrage of shots, France is awarded a free kick about 12 yards outside the area. Wendie Renard headed away a perfectly served ball from the free kick.

75th minute: Crystal Dunn breaks down down the left side for the U.S. and crosses to Tobin Heath who puts the ball in the back of the net. The goal was called back as Heath was ruled offside.

65th minute: GOAL United States. Alex Morgan takes a ball down the right side to the top of the box and makes a long pass cross-field to Megan Rapinoe who slots it home for her fifth goal of the tournament.

With that goal, Megan Rapinoe is now tied with Alex Morgan and Australia’s Sam Kerr. Australia has been eliminated from the tournament.

63rd minute: United States makes their first substitution. U.S. coach Jill Ellis idfielder Rose Lavelle comes off the field, replaced by Lindsey Horan.

55th minute: France had their share of chances, registering three shots and three corner kick opportunities over the next serveral minutes. While they can’t find the back of the net, France has had the U.S. defense pinned down in their own half of the field.

With ten total shots thus far, not a single one has had to be saved by U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

46th minute: The United States registered three shots in the first 45 seoconds of the second half. The USWNT came right down the field and midfielder Sam Mewis hit a rocket of a shot, saved byt the French keeper, Sarah Bouhaddi. The rebound was immediately picked up by Tobin Heath, but Bouhaddi made a fingertip save to stave off teh U.S. attack.

United States had another shot from the resulting corner kick, again saved by French goalkeeper.