Trash pile concerns neighbors in Rotonda West

A pile of trash with potential biohazard and other deserted items sits in a Charlotte County neighborhood.

Neighbors in Rotunda West have safety and public health concerns over a trash pile covering a fire hydrant and spilling onto the street Saturday.

Neighbors say the pile has been sitting in front of a house for days. The pile is filled with mattresses, chairs and shelves. And it’s producing a foul odor due to food, beer cans, mops and what looks like a bag filled with bodily fluids all piled up in a heap pouring onto Caddy Road.

One neighbor said he tried calling their neighborhood associate days ago to do something about the unwanted sight and smell.

We spoke to Commissioner Bill Truex. He told us he reached out to Waste Management and was told the pile would be picked up Monday.

We also contacted the fire department and the health department, but we have not heard back from them yet.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

Writer: Jack Lowenstein