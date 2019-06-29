SWFL mayors push for millions of dollars in Everglades support

Fort Myers Mayor Randy Henderson is in Honolulu, Hawaii this weekend taking a big step forward for water quality in Southwest Florida.

Mayor Henderson is attending the “The United States Conference of Mayors’ 87th Annual Meeting.”

Southwest Florida mayors are using the opportunity to push for $200 million in federal support for the Everglades.

“Helps us drive economic development opportunities and improve the city in a host of ways,” Mayor Henderson said. “Fort Myers has several good stories to offer other mayors, and I think they can benefit from some tactical evidence of our experience there.”

More than 200 mayors are gathered to discuss big issues regarding infrastructure, jobs and affordable housing at the four-day conference, which runs through Monday.

Reporter: Britni McDonald

