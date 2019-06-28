COLLIER COUNTY

Woman arrested in Collier County for child neglect after overdose

Published: June 28, 2019 11:51 PM EDT
Updated: June 28, 2019 11:55 PM EDT

A mother was arrested in a child neglect case in Collier County, but deputies had to save her life first.

WATCH the video above for the full story by WINK News Reporter Jerrica Valtierra.

Reporter:Jerrica Valtierra
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2019 WINK Digital Media