Sheriff’s office investigating suspicious package at Bonita Springs cemetery

Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious package at a Bonita Cemetery in Bonita Springs Friday.

The crime scene unit is expected to be on scene of Bonita Beach Road SE and Imperial Parkway.

LCSO has blocked one southbound lane on Imperial Pkwy. near the scene.

According to Lee County Property Appraiser, the cemetery is owned by First Baptist Church of Bonita Springs Inc.

