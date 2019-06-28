Credit: WINK News.
FORT MYERS

Rollover crash on Summerlin and Hawks Landing in Fort Myers

Published: June 28, 2019 8:19 PM EDT

Fort Myers Police Department is responding to a rollover crash on Hawks Landing Drive and Summerlin Road Friday.

A car flipped over into a ditch while roads were wet.

There are no reported injuries currently.

Writer:WINK News
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2019 WINK Digital Media