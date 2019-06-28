Severe weather advisories issued for Lee County, flooding until 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued severe weather advisories for Lee County Friday.

UPDATE: The county is actively under a flood warning until at least 6 p.m.

Areas affected by the flood warning include: Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Dunbar, Matlacha, Palmona Park, Southwest Florida Airport, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, Cypress Lake, Pine Island Center, McGregor, Pine Manor, Matlacha Isles-Matlacha Shores, Pineland, Villas, Harlem Heights, Iona, St. James City, Three Oaks, San Carlos Park and Page Park.

NWS issued a tornado warning for Lee County that ended at 4:45 p.m.

According to NWS, a thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over east Dunbar or over Fort Myers, moving northwest at 15 mph around 4:14 p.m.

Everyone in the area was advised to take shelter immediately.

Areas affected by the tornado warning included Dunbar, Fort Myers, McGregor, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, Palmona Park, Page Field Airport, Suncoast Estates, Tice, Page Park, Whiskey Creek and Gateway.

