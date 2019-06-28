House majority leader wants Lee County Schools to reconsider arming teachers

One of our state leaders wants teachers in Florida to have the right to carry guns in the classroom.

After the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, the School District of Lee County voted against arming teachers. But Rep. Dane Eagle (R-Fla.), majority leader of the Florida House of Representatives, wants the school district to reconsider.

Eagle is also the representative of the state’s 77th congressional district, which covers parts of Cape Coral.

WATCH the video above for the full story, where WINK News Reporter Brook Shafer spoke to one school board members who is sticking to her stance.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

