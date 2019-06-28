Dive group helps clean up waters around Cape Coral Yacht Club

A group of drivers are doing their part to help clean the waters around the Cape Coral yacht club.

The group is taking to the water on Saturday to help remove garbage that lies just below the surface of the water. The clubs says they notice a lot of trash around the boat ramps they’ve visited.

The divers rely on the help of kayakers to haul back larger pieces of garbage like crab traps, so it will take a full team effort to complete the cleanup project.

Chauncey Davis is the president of the dive club, and has been diving for seven years and describes the items that can be found on the seas bottom.

“It’s not like a junkyard but you’ll see things where the sea is adapted to it, especially glass items, but metal, plastics, plastics take forever to degrade and finally be taken back into the earth,” said Davis.

If you are looking to be apart of this cleanup project, you will not be able to assist with the dive club, but they are having partnered beach clean up on the sand and everyone is welcome to help with the clean up.

The event begins at 8:30 am on Saturday morning.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders