Deputies investigating robbery at Dunkin’ in Collier County

Collier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it’s investigating a robbery that happened in front of a Dunkin’ in Collier County Friday night.

The scene is off of the intersection with Livingston Road and Pine Ridge Road. CCSO received a report of the robbery around 9:30 p.m.

A victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Deputies were actively investigating the scene as of 10:50 p.m.

