SOUTH FORT MYERS

Crash with injures on I-75 in south Fort Myers

Published: June 28, 2019 9:57 PM EDT
Updated: June 28, 2019 10:15 PM EDT

Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash with injuries on northbound I-75 mile marker 132 in south Fort Myers Friday.

The crash is just north of Daniels Parkway.

According to FHP, the roadway is clear.

