Complete roadblock in crash on northbound I-75 east of Immokalee

Florida Highway Patrol is Responding to a vehicle crash on the Alligator Alley portion of northbound I-75 at mile marker 64 in Collier County Friday night.

The crash is east of State Road 29 and south of Immokalee. At least one vehicle was on fire.

According to FHP, all lanes are blocked northbound due to the crash.

No injuries are being reported currently.

Drivers are advised to use caution.

Writer: WINK News