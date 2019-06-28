Beginning in July texting and driving becomes primary offense

As of July 1, texting and driving will now be considered a primary offense, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

“This law makes Florida roads safer and I am proud to give law enforcement the ability to more proactively enforce safe driving,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

When the new law goes in affect, Florida motorists can be stopped and cited for texting and driving. The first violation for drivers is a non-moving offense with no points assessed to the driver’s record. The second violation is a moving violation with three points assessed to the driver’s record.

In most circumstances, Florida Highway Patrol Troopers will issue warnings for texting and driving through December 31, 2019, to provide drivers with additional education of the new law. Exceptions would apply in extremely dangerous driving situations.

For more information on the new law you can visit the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles website here.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders