Attempted robbery suspect shot by boyfriend of potential victim

Late Thursday night, a man attempting to rob a woman at an ATM at U.S. 41 and Sumter Boulevard was shot by the woman’s boyfriend after he witnessed what was about to take place.

According to North Port Police, the boyfriend was waiting in the car when he saw the suspect approaching the woman from behind with a gun. The man jumped into action and shot the suspect multiple times before the armed robbery could occur.

The suspect, who was assisted by a getaway driver, fled. Officers were called to the nearby Goodwill where they were located and arrested.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders