2 teens arrested for armed robbery outside Collier County Dunkin’

Collier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it arrested two teens for a robbery that happened in front of a Dunkin’ in Collier County Friday night.

According to CCSO, a victim agreed to meet two 15-year-old boys to make a transaction for vaping devices outside the coffee and doughnut shop. The suspects stole the items and money from the victim. One of the suspects punched the victim in the face, and they fled the scene.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The scene was off of the intersection with Livingston Road and Pine Ridge Road. CCSO received a report of the robbery around 9:30 p.m. Deputies responded and later found the suspects at a home and arrested them.

Both suspects face charges for Robbery Armed With A Firearm and one of them faces a charge for battery.

More information will be provided by the sheriff’s office as early as Monday.

Writer: WINK News