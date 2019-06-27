Woman saves boy with CPR after drowning

Cape Coral police honored a woman who saved a young boy after he drown in a pool.

According to CCPD, on June 22, Cape Coral Police responded to a call about a drowning boy at Acapulco Circle.

As officers arrived on scene it was determined that a small child was in a pool and was found unresponsive. The child was pulled from the pool and someone yelled for anyone that knew CPR. Tara Ann Marrero was in the deep end of the pool with a friend when she heard the screams.

She immediately jumped out and ran to the child explaining that she was a nurse. Tara immediately began emergency life saving measures which was able to resuscitate the child!.

Due to her commendable actions, Officer Anzalone, Officer Perez, and Sergeant Gleason with the CCPD went to her house to give her the Citizen Commendable Action Coin along with hearing her great story.

Watch as Marrero tells her version of what happened that day:

Writer: Lincoln Saunders