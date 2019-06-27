Therapy dogs surprise Naples veterans to honor their service

Veterans living in the North Naples care center in Vi at Bentley Village received an early and furry, Fourth of July surprise as pooches paraded into their rooms unexpectedly this week.

The visiting canines were with the Golden PAWS Assistance Dogs program. They made special deliveries of U.S. flags and Challenge Coins to several veterans living in the senior living community to thank them for their service.

“It’s really our pleasure to be here and honor the veterans who are here,” said Kathy Gumph, Golden PAWS associate development director. “Our service dogs have a bond with people and it’s immediate and you can see the joy and the comfort it brings them.”

Among Southwest Florida veterans now living in the Bentley Care Center is Mike Stanton, who served in both the Marine Corps and the Navy. Stanton said he appreciates the tribute from volunteers and the service dogs.

“I love it,” Stanton said. “It reminds me of back years ago when I had dogs. I’m taking him home!”

Volunteers and service dogs with the program regularly visit residents of Bentley Village. They do so to bring them comfort and joy.

“We have individual who aren’t even able to communicate verbally, but their faces and their eyes smile and light up when the dogs come in,” said Chris Nolan, a social worker on site. “They do not get to go home every night like we do if we have animals and be with them, so they look forward to these weekly visits.”

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Michael Mora