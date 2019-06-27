Major expansion approved for Fort Myers Brewing Company

Fort Myers Brewing Company in Lee County announced it will undergo a major expansion to its business Thursday.

According to the brewing company’s press release, Owners Rob and Jen Whyte received unanimous approval from Lee County Board of Commissioners to purchase over 22 acres of property from the Lee County Port Authority. The property is referred to as the Commerce Lakes Drive Parcel adjacent to the brewery’s current business in Gateway.

The new facility will feature a multi-purpose 40,000-square-foot facility with malt beverage manufacturing and packaging, a large tasting hall, private event space, outdoor beer garden, parking and green space.

“We are thrilled to share our plans to bring the community together in new and creative ways through this destination brewery,” Jen said.

The owners said Fort Myers Brewing Company will continue its traditions the community has grown to expect from the first craft brewery in Lee County.

We will continue to bring in local musicians and food trucks,” Jen said. “And our new space will provide an enhanced venue to showcase the talent, vibrancy and hospitality that Fort Myers has to offer our locals as well as visitors to our region.”

Another feature the brewing company is introducing are “flex-work spaces” to promote commerce and creativity in the new building.

“As entrepreneurs, we are looking forward to offering a place where business professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs can collaborate and be inspired in a high-tech, yet casual and creative environment,” Rob said.

The owners said the expansion has been in the process for almost three years. They expect to close on the new property in the next 60 days.

“We remained committed to doing everything possible to stay and continue to grow our business in Gateway,” Jen said. “It’s a dream come true for us to expand our locally grown brewing operations,

Writer: WINK News