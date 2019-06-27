Fort Myers Police Department can now use your Ring doorbell surveillance

They let you know what is going on at your home; now, they will help officers fight crime. Fort Myers Police Dept. can now use video from your Ring doorbell camera to track down criminals.

Robin Hall saw us at her front door in Fort Myers long before we saw her.

If you have a Ring doorbell, like Hall, looking at deliveries, door knockers and creepers, the FMPD wants to see the footage if officers deem it suspicious.

The FMPD joined the Neighbors by Ring, making it possible to share videos with officers at the touch of a button.

For homeowners like John Bianco, they hope more people in Fort Myers hop on the free Neighbor app and start sharing tips about suspicious snoopers.

“I would never go without another system like that,” Bianco said.

While some worry that police will be snooping, too, the privacy is all in the hands of the homeowner. For Hall, sharing a video means she is doing her part to keep the neighborhood safe.

“Because then I don’t have to deal with it,” Hall said. “I put it in their hands. Did my part and then the whole things done.”

Reporter: Anika Henanger

