FDA identifies 16 problem food brands for pet dogs

Could the food you feed your dog put them at risk for a heart condition? The Food and Drug Administration sounds the alarm on more than a dozen pet food brands advertised as “healthy” after a major investigation.

Dog owner, Paul Sherman, said he takes a special look at what he is feeding his two dogs before he buys it.

“You know on the package, the marketing,” Sherman said. “Vitamins, whatever.”

But now a warning from the FDA for owners like Sherman. Their diet could put your pups at risk.

For months, the FDA has been looking into a link between pet food and a canine heart condition. On Thursday, for the first time, the FDA identified 16 dog food brands it named most frequently in its investigation.

The FDA labeled, “Acana,” along with, “Zignature,” topping the list. The FDA said those products were named more than 60 times each in cases reported to them.

“I’ll say this, I’ll pay more attention,” Sherman said.

In a release Thursday, the FDA noted more than 500 reports of dilated cardiomyopathy or DCM since 2014. The disease can lead to congestive heart failure and the FDA said the malady typically affects large dogs.

The agency is now encouraging dog owners to check with their veterinarian if they suspect any problem with their furry friend.

“I take him more than the recommended times just to make sure everything’s all good with him,” said Kisan Chhotalal, a dog owner living in Fort Myers. “Anytime I see any issues with him, he’s always getting a check-up.”

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Michael Mora