Family identifies diver found dead off coast of Sanibel

Family members confirmed 52-year-old Brian Whitaker was the diver who was found dead 18 miles off the coast of Sanibel Island Wednesday.

Crew members with the U.S. Coast Guard station on Fort Myers Beach found Whitaker’s body around 10:50 a.m.

Whitaker was originally reported to have never surfaced after he went out on the water with three other divers from their recreational boat.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Cape Coral Fire Rescue and Estero Marine Dive Team all assisted in the search for the Whitaker.