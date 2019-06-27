Daniel Davenport sentenced to life in prison for October 2018 murder

Daniel Davenport was sentenced to life in prison Thursday.

Collier County investigators say Davenport killed Sergio Hostins, 55, in Naples Park in October 2018.

Construction workers found the victim’s body wrapped in carpeting, AC duct wrap and plastic bags. Detectives and crime scene personnel recovered a latent fingerprint from evidence at the home, which identified Davenport as a possible suspect.

Davenport went on the run, but investigators caught up with him in Orlando shortly after the murder.

