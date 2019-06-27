Critically endangered Red-Ruffed Lemurs born at Naples Zoo

Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens is celebrating the birth and debut of three adorable, critically endangered red-ruffed lemurs brothers. They will make a public debut Friday.

Naples Zoo’s newest residents were named by the people who spend the most time with them – their keepers, the press release states. The first born is Chip, next is Jalapeno and then Pico. Chip is just like his dad, a chip off the old block. Jalapeno was named for his spicy personality and Pico is the smallest of the three.

The red-ruffed lemurs were born on May 5 by mother Ruby, 11 years old. Ruby and her mate, Indy, 4 year old, were specifically matched by the Association of Zoos and Aquarium’s Species Survival Plan (SSP), per the press release. The SSP is a cooperatively managed breeding program that works to create sustainable populations of threatened and endangered species.

Keepers check on the babies daily and have observed Ruby protecting and caring for her young, the press release states. Zoo veterinarian, Dr. Lizzy Arnett-Chinn, has completed a physical exam on all three lemurs to determine that they are all male and they are strong and healthy. The lemurs are weighed weekly to ensure proper growth.

Red-ruffed lemurs are one of the World’s 25 Most Endangered Primates. Native to the northeastern deciduous forests of Madagascar, red-ruffed lemurs are considered critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature due to deforestation, hunting and trapping for pet trade, Naples Zoo says.