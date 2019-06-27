Credit card scammers can pose as banks to steal info

Scammers are getting smarter, always trying to get ahead of the security. They are still trying to skim information from the front of the credit or debit card.

Credit card scammers use a technique called spoofing to alter the number they are calling from and make it appear in the caller ID to be the number on the back of a credit card.

The crooks call and say they are from the credit card company and that the cardholder has been skimmed. But they need the security code on the back of the card to freeze it. In reality, the scammer will use the additional information if given to steal more money or sell the cardholder’s information,

Anyone who gets a call like this, should hang up and place the call to the number on the back of their credit card. And the next thing to do is report it immediately.

Reporter: Rich Kolko

