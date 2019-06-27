Jury: Man guilty of vehicular homicide in Cape Coral crash

Crash reconstruction experts for both prosecution and defense teams in a vehicular homicide case took the stand giving differing views in the case of a man accused of causing a deadly crash.

UPDATE: The judge had the jury in the vehicular homicide trial begin deliberations after hearing the expert testimonies.

The jury found Kenneth Graves guilty of vehicular homicide Thursday for the 2017 Thanksgiving crash that killed 32-year-old Kennya L. Gonzalez Ojeda in Cape Coral.

Graves’ sentencing date is scheduled Monday, Aug. 12.

Graves was accused of driving recklessly, and the state’s expert said he was going almost 80 miles per hour in his white Ford Mustang down Veterans Parkway before hitting the back of Ojeda’s Toyota Prius, killing her.

But the defense team’s expert said there was no evidence Graves was driving recklessly –swerving in and out of traffic and cutting off other drivers before the crash.

“His formula uses weight,” said Chet Tomlinson, crash reconstruction expert for the defense. “The formula that I use uses the weight and angles.”

The states expert calculated Graves was driving 78 mph in home surveillance video that capture him driving along Veterans Pkwy. Before the crash in 2017, 73 mph just before the crash and 64 mph when both his car and Ojeda’s cars collided.

“It’s my opinion that this accident was caused by aggressive driving by the driver of the Mustang,” said Donald Fournier, the state’s crash reconstruction expert. “Both in terms of how he controlled and operated his vehicles and by virtue of his speed.”

The defense argued Graves was not driving recklessly based on several witness statements.

The defense asked Fournier on the stand if Graves “was slicing through other cars or cutting them off.”

“I don’t recall anybody saying that they were being cut off,” Fournier answered in court.

Tomlinson said he figures Graves was going 62 mph during impact in the crash.

After the crash, Graves told police he was shifting gears to pass a car, which both experts agree may have caused him to lose control.

“Downshifting and accelerating is a recipe to get the back end to slip out on a damp road,” Fournier said.

Tomlinson gave almost an exact analysis to Fournier’s.

“If you down shift and you exceed the friction values of the surface, the tire is going to lose its grip,” Tomlinson said. “If the tire loses its grip, the car is going to rotate on you.”

Tomlinson added the back tires on Graves car were nearly bald. Whereas, Fournier said the prosecution didn’t find anything wrong with the tires and no mechanical issues with the car.

