Cape Coral mom arrested for taking son on drug deal

A mother is accused of taking her teenage son with her to buy drugs and having a history of drug use with him. Now, court documents show doctors say the teen has suffered major health issues because of the years of drug use.

Cape Coral Police Department arrested Shannon Michelle Orlando, 38, in Cape Coral after investigators say, over the course of three years, she put her 14-year-old son in possible danger and caused mental injury by taking him to a drug dealer’s home to buy and use marijuana.

Orlando faces charges for Neglect Of A Child, which is a third-degree felony, and Contributing To The Delinquency And Dependency Of A Child.

According to the 20th Judicial Circuit Court of Lee County document, Orlando made her son feel guilty for various reasons. Her son admitted to having suicidal thoughts based on mental abuse from Orlando.

In a letter from Lee Health, medical records show Orlando’s son developed an extrasystoles, which is an irregular heartbeat. This is something not commonly seen in pediatric patients.

In the court report, investigators also go gathered Orlando’s son’s cellphone into evidence. Her son’s father and ex-husband took it from him and gave it to investigators. The cell phone records show strings of text messages between Orlando and her son that detail conversations about using marijuana together.

Court documents show Orlando discovered her son began using marijuana when he was 11 years old and, from then on, continued to encourage him to use marijuana with her as well.

Orlando was arrested and taken to Lee County Jail. She was released on Wednesday. Her trial date is scheduled for July.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

Writer: Jack Lowenstein