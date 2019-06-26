US Coast Guard locates the body of missing diver off Fort Myers Beach

An unfortunate end to the search of a missing person as the Coast Guard at Fort Myers Beach discovered that missing diver’s body.

Around 10:50 a.m., a group of four divers called from their recreational boat. The divers said they went underwater and all of them but one came back up. That missing man, 52 year old, was at least 15 miles offshore from Sanibel Island.

After two hours of extensive searching by water and helicopter, a 45-foot response boat from the Ft. Myers Beach Coast Guard spotted the man’s body.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Cape Coral Fire Rescue and Estero Marine Dive Team were also assisting in the search for the missing diver.

At this time, the Coast Guard told us they are still investigating what led to the diver’s death.

Writer: WINK News