Trial continues for Kenneth Graves in vehicular homicide case

One by one, more than half a dozen people took the stand Wednesday to tell a jury what they remember about a deadly crash on Thanksgiving day nearly two years ago.

Kenneth Graves was charged with vehicular homicide charge after 32-year-old Kennya Yolibeth Gonzalez Ojeda died in the crash.

Their testimony described a car “mangled in pieces”, and “skidding of the tires … and a very loud boom.”

Crystal Binkley says she had to swerve out of the way of the white Mustang driven by Graves that went airborne.

She was also one of several bystanders who rushed to help. “His face was pretty scratched up, there was blood,” Binkley said. “The only thing that came out of his mouth was ‘my f***ing face, my f***ing face. I need a towel for my f***ing face.'”

Several witnesses testified Graves was driving too fast before the crash saying it appeared he was “closing in a considerable gap very fast.”

But when Graves’ attorneys asked, “He never cut you off or drifted right in front of you?” Binkley replied, “No … I did not see the Mustang cut off any vehicles, but move through two vehicles.”

The jury also watched an interview with the Cape Coral police officer had with Graves in the hospital right after the crash.

In that video we heard Graves telling the officer he shifted gears on the Mustang and next thing he knew he was sliding and couldn’t stop the car.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

