Target gives teachers 15% educator discount

Calling all teachers. Target is bringing back your educator’s discount.

From July 13 to July 20, Target is offering teachers 15% off school supplies, women’s and men’s clothes and many back-to-school essentials.

The discount applies to all U.S. teachers, including those that work in day care centers, early childhood education, home schooling and more. To claim the discount, enter your teacher ID here.

And for parents who don’t enjoy shopping for school supplies, use the Target app or website to find your child’s school supply list, place your order and have it delivered right to you.

Now that you’re a month into summer vacation, it’s not too early to start planning for back to school.

Author: CBS