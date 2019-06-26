Shooting victim Johnny Cooper sues Fly Lounge

There is a video from the night Johnny Cooper was shot outside the Fly Lounge in May. A new lawsuit on behalf of him, claims the bar knew of the danger and did not do enough to protect its visitors.

Joe North said his client, Cooper, has suffered a lot since the shooting in the adjacent parking lot more than a month ago. North said the night Cooper was shot was the first time he has ever been at the Fort Myers lounge.

The lawsuit claims the Ayyad brothers were in charge and there was a party. It adds the brothers had a duty to maintain the premises and maintain it safe for its guests.

Cooper’s attorney said security measures at the time of the party were either non-existent, lacking or inadequate. His client deserves money for all the pain and suffering he endured after the shots rang out.

“Mr. Cooper was shot there on May 17, 2019, and he suffered horrific injuries,” North said. “Had to endure a lot of surgery. We are not just, but also sending a message that something needs to be done. It’s foreseeable that this could happen again.”

North is also suing the property owner and manager. We have reached out to both of them and the Ayyad brothers, but have not heard back.

Earlier this month the City of Fort Myers also planned on suing the Ayyad brothers. That lawsuit was officially filed. Last month, the landlord announced Fly Lounge must leave the premises by July 31.

Reporter: Bob Irzyk

Writer: Michael Mora