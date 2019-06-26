Rescued animals help kids read through ‘horse tales’ program in Naples

Kids spending this summer at Track to Trail in Naples aren’t just horsing around. They’re taking the reins on their reading skills through the organization’s free ‘horse tales’ program, where participants spend sessions sharing stories with the mighty mammals being rehabilitated and rehomed through the all-volunteer animal welfare organization.

Track to Trail Executive Director Cynthia Gilbert said it’s a benefit to both the children learning to read and the horses learning to socialize.

“The horses love having people here and the kids are just really drawn to the horses,” Gilbert said. “I’ve seen a lot of other programs with dogs and cats, and because we have injured horses.. confined to a stall, they love nothing better than for someone to come in and talk to them and tell them a story.”

Gilbert said “Horse Tales’ also highlights local authors by providing participants with their books and their guidance as these Southwest Florida writers join the adults volunteering to help mentor young readers.

“It encourages them to read more often and longer,” Gilbert said. “We all love the horses. We love when they come in and we love helping them.”

The next ‘Horse Tales’ program will be Tuesday, July 22nd beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Track to Trail in Naples.

To guarantee your child will be partnered with a horse, Gilbert asks that you register for the program through their website at horserescueflorida.com.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

