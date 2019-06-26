North Fort Myers homeowner has around $2,000 in storm damages

Strong wind toppled a tree onto a Suncoast Estates home, crushing parts of a front porch, too.

The damage is significant. Under the tree are crushed wood fences. The homeowner, Deborah DeJesus, told WINK News she got everything fixed after Hurricane Irma damaged the same part of her home more than 2-years-ago.

The homeowner said she and her family were inside the home when the storm rolled in and the tree toppled over. Cables became all twisted up in her backyard and they could not do anything to fix it because the rain kept going.

Frantic, DeJesus said she expects the damage costs to reach up to $2,000.

“It’s really dangerous,” DeJesus said. “I got really scared and I’m leaving the house right now. To be safe, we don’t know what will happen. It’s not safe to be there right now.”

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

Writer: Michael Mora