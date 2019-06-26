Marco Fire Rescue requests CCSO to investigate firefighter misconduct

Marco Island Fire Rescue wants the Collier County Sheriff’s Office to investigate claims of misconduct among firefighters.

A now, former Marco Island Firefighter at the center of a second criminal investigation.

WINK News told you in May 2018 deputies arrested Nicholas Macchiarolo on charges of Obscene Communication with a Minor.

On Wednesday, the city manager confirmed Macchiarolo made conflicting statement, under oath, regarding alleged misconduct by other city employees. That is why the fire chief said in a statement Wednesday he wants the CCSO to investigate.

The Naples Daily News said it obtained transcripts of both sworn statements.

In May 2018, the newspaper said Macchiarolo told CCSO detectives during the sex crimes investigation that his semen, maybe found in a workout room used by firefighters because it was “where everyone comes to hook up… That’s the typical place in this department.”

The Naples Daily News goes on to report during an internal affairs interview in August 2018, Macchiarolo denied sending pictures to the girl and having sex in any of the buildings.

The paper, citing several sources, said there is information that other firefighters may have been involved or a the minimum, knew of Macchiarolo’s conduct.

On Wednesday, we obtained a letter from the law firm representing the teenage victim. The letter said the family intends to sue both the City of Marco Island and Macchiarolo for damages.

Marco Island fired Macchiarolo after he plead non contest to the sex charges against him. He is serving three years probation. We tried to reach out to Macchiarolo, but could not reach him.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

Writer: Michael Mora