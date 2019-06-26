Local insurance agent slashes neighbor’s tires, leaves others in fear

A local insurance agent faces charges after deputies said he slashed a neighbor’s tires. It turns out, they have been keeping a watchful eye on Daniel McGuire.

McGuire is now out on bond after deputies said he left the neighbor with more than $1,000 in damages.

“They’re pretty scared of this guy,” Pete Zielinski said.

Zielinski lives next door to McGuire, an Allstate insurance agent. Other neighbors told WINK News they have had “ongoing issues” with the 53-year-old over the past month.

These issues stem most recently from a 4-by-8 wooden sign McGuire put up in his backyard, calling his neighbors perverted and ugly on the inside.

‘He’s kind of a bully in this neighborhood and he’s got a lot of these people scared,” Zielinski said. “He’s talked a lot about his guns and him toting guns and he’s even shown his guns to some of the neighbors.”

Early Monday morning, deputies said McGuire went into his neighbor’s open garage and used a sharp object to cut four tires.

Hours later, deputies arrested him at his Cape Coral office off of Del Prado. McGuire did not return our call for comment, but we did find a civil suit he filed against a neighbor.

Allstate told us it is aware of his arrest and will cooperate fully with law enforcement during the investigation.

In McGuire’s arrest report, deputies confirm they have even placed cameras in McGuire’s neighborhood after recent issues.

“Now, when I walk out of the house, I gotta tote a gun to my truck because I don’t know what’s out here,” Zielinski said. “We gotta turn the alarm on. We gotta get cameras up.”

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Michael Mora