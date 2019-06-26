Fort Myers police arrest robbery, shooting suspect

Officers have arrested a Fort Myers man suspected in a robbery and a shooting Wednesday.

The suspect, Tony Bouie, 53, faces charges of Robbery with a Firearm, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Fort Myers Police Dept. responded to the 3000 block of Franklin St. Wednesday morning after reports of a robbery and a shooting. A victim in the shooting, Edward Johnson, 41, was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to the FMPD press release.

A witness implicated Bouie. When taken to FMPD, four baggies of marijuana were found. He has been transported to Lee County Jail.