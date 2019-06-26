Charlotte County recording ban violates our constitution rights, man says

Put your camera and phone down. That is the message Charlotte County is sending, as it prohibits you from recording in any of its county buildings. But some are saying it is a violation of our constitutional rights.

David Kesselring thinks we should be allowed to record a video in a public building. He picked up records from the Charlotte County Administration Building on June 12 wearing a small camera on his hat. But that is when a deputy issued him a trespass warning.

Susan Hutt agrees with Kesselring. Hutt wore a body camera while picking up records at the same building. Despite wearing a press pass for her video-blog, deputies also cited her for trespassing.

“I feel like I am being suppressed,” Hutt said. “My freedoms are being questioned.”

Kesselring and Hutt are two of eight people cited for recording audio or video in county buildings since a new rule went into effect May 8.

The rule prohibits anyone from recording in libraries, county offices, jails and buses without permission from the county administrator, except for public meetings.

Hutt said she was aware of the rule, yet thought it was for other people.

The county said it would not provide an on-camera interview for legal reasons, but told WINK News the new rules are part of a quote, “lawful county ordinance,” and protect the safety of employees and visitors.

Kesselring and Hutt argue it is a violation of the First Amendment. They both plan to appeal their trespass warnings. They have hope others will stand up for their constitutional rights.

“People have lost most of their natural rights,” Kesselring said. “Most people don’t understand that.”

Reporter: Erika Jackson

Writer: Michael Mora