Cape Coral police event aims to reduce substance abuse among youth

The Cape Coral Police Department is hosting its first Helping Educate Loving Parents (HELP) event.

Substance abuse is a nationwide problem and prevention is key to reducing this among Southwest Florida youth.

The Cape Coral Police Dept. said in a news release, parents, community leaders, school employees, and even government agencies should be involved in drug and alcohol prevention among teens and youth. It is incumbent upon responsible adults to take action in prevention and education.

The police dept. is collaborating with other professional resources and reaching out to educate anyone wanting additional knowledge through this community engagement program. The following topics will be covered:

• Dangers of substance abuse to the body/brain

• Consequences of being arrested for a drug and/or alcohol related crime

• Communication (having open communication with teens about drugs and alcohol)

• Drug impairment indicators

• Drug paraphernalia identification

• Behavioral indicators to look for if a teen / person starts abusing a substance

• Resources available for parents

Lee County Coalition for a Drug-Free Southwest Florida, MADD of Southwest Florida, and SalusCare will also be presenting.

WHERE: Cape Coral Police Department, 1100 Cultural Park Blvd, Cape Coral, FL 33990

WHEN: June 27, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm

WHO SHOULD ATTEND: Parents, School Counselors, Anyone wishing to gain information on substance abuse indicators/behaviors to help a family member or friend

Light refreshments and snacks will be provided. There is a limited number of seats available so please RSVP with Master Sergeant Allan Kolak at [email protected]