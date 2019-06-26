Bird gives a cigarette to chick at a Florida beach

Florida offers some of the best beaches in the United States, drawing millions of people each year.

It’s important to remember the animals and marine life in the area.

Largo native Karen Mason was visiting St. Pete Beach when she noticed a seabird giving a chick a cigarette butt.

She posted two pictures to her Facebook page on Monday to remind beachgoers of the harm cigarettes and other trash can have on animals.

The Cigarette Butt Pollution Project found as many as two-thirds of the 5.6 trillion cigarettes made with filters each year are thrown away irresponsibly.

Author: CBS