School District of Lee County start times remain the same next year

Moments ago, the School District of Lee County decided to keep school start times the same next year. That means more early morning walks to the bus stop.

Lee County students will continue to get up before the crack of dawn to sit and wait at their bus stops, many times in the dark for another school year.

The decision comes after the school board voted to keep last year’s bell times the same. That means some Lee County students have to catch their bus before 6:10 a.m. Depending on the time of the year that could be before the sun comes up.

After the deaths of Alana Tamplin in North Fort Myers and Layla Aiken in Cape Coral, the School District of Lee County has been under the microscope. But Superintendent Greg Adkins told WINK News that this is the best plan for now.

“Upcoming school year they are the same,” Adkins said. “But in the future, we are using the proximity student assignment system to really make some changes and improve efficiency.

“Another thing that will help is lighting,” Adkins said. “We are lighting up bus stops. It will make kids safer moving forward.”

