Reduce your DVT risk

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Deep Vein Thrombosis, also known as DVT, is a serious and potentially deadly condition caused by blood clotting. According to the Centers for Disease Control Center and Prevention, the condition affects more than 900,000 people in the United States each year.

Dr. Alexander Gumiroff, Associate Medical Director at Gulf Coast Medical Center, discussed some simple steps you can take to lower your risk.

Reporter: Michelle Mackonochie

Producer: Rachel Rothe