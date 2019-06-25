CHARLOTTE COUNTY
One person stabbed, barricaded suspect in custody in Charlotte County
One person was taken to the hospital after what Charlotte County deputies are calling a domestic disturbance and stabbing.
After a more than two-hour standoff with the suspect barricaded in a home on Bending Willow Court the scene is now clear. The female suspect was taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.
The victim is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.
Deputies say the scene is contained and there is no immediate danger to others.