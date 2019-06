Naples man drowns in lake near Landings apartment complex

Collier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning death at 1351 Wildwood Lakes Boulevard in Naples.

Detectives say the victim’s name is Winston Louis, 30.

According to witnesses, Louis started acting erratically when he jumped into the lake. Witnesses tried to find Louis in the water while calling for help. Emergency services arrived on the scene an attempted to save him but were unsuccessful.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders