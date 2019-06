Large brush fire continues to blaze in the Florida Everglades

A very large brush fire is burning for the second straight day in the Florida Everglades.

The fire is burning about five miles west of US-27 and more than a mile north of I-75.

The Florida Forest Service says lightning started the fire on Sunday night.

At last update, approximately 31,500 acres were burning.

Officials said the fire was 30% contained as of Monday night.

