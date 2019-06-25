Fort Myers teacher receives prison time for sexual misconduct with a student

A female high school teacher was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison and 10 years probation for sexual misconduct with a student.

Suzanne Owen, 36, was a teacher at Evangelical Christian School before she was terminated for the misconduct with the student.

Owen was arrested on April 11, after Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies revealed that Owen had a sexual encounter with a male student one week prior to the arrest, where the two decided to meet off-campus, deputies said.

Deputies also discovered the teacher had been communicating with the student through personal text messages several weeks prior to the incident.

Owen will have to enter a sex offender treatment program while incarcerated and must register as a sexual predator upon her release from jail.

