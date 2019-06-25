FHP closes nearly 60 miles of Alligator Ally due to brush fire

A very large brush fire is burning for the second straight day in the Florida Everglades. Now, Florida Highway Patrol is closing I-75 from mile marker 80 in Collier County to mile marker 23 in Broward County. The closure is due to reduced visibility from the Everglades fire.

All motorists are advised to seek an alternative route, if possible.

According to the FHP press release, an eastbound alternate route of travel will be from exit 80 (SR 29) south to eastbound US 41 (Tamiami Trail). Additionally, a westbound alternative route of travel will be south on US 27 to State Road 997 (Krome Avenue), then south on State Road 997 to westbound US 41.

The Florida Forest Service says lightning started the fire on Sunday night. The severity of the brush fire can be seen in a video released from the Broward Sheriff’s Office.